Everton are continuing to monitor Lazio attacker Joaquin Correa, but the player is waiting for Inter to make a decision on him.

Lazio are prepared to sell the Argentine this summer and are holding out for a fee in the region of €30m to €40m for him.

Correa is also ready to move on, but with less than two weeks left in the window, his future remains unresolved with clubs still deliberating over whether to move for him.

Everton remain in the window for him and are keen to take him to Merseyside in the ongoing transfer window.

But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the player is keen to wait and see whether Inter eventually make a move for him.

The Serie A champions are considering him as one a forward option as they look to bring in more attackers.

Correa has his heart set on joining Inter where his former Lazio coach Simon Inzaghi is in charge.

But for the moment, Inter have not made the decision on whether to definitively bid for the Argentine.

He is prepared to wait for Inter to take a call before considering options such as Everton in the final weeks of the window.