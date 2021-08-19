Celtic’s move for Giorgos Giakoumakis is in doubt, with the likelihood of the striker joining the Scottish giants currently rated at less than 50 per cent.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are working to bring in the prolific Greek international as they seek to bolster their strike force and want to snap him up from Dutch club VVV-Venlo, where he has caught the eye.

The Bhoys are pushing to do the deal, but at present negotiations are not proceeding smoothly and there is no certainty over whether the striker will make the move.

According to Inside Futbol’s John Georgopoulos, the deal is now in doubt and there is every chance that Giakoumakis will not join Celtic.

The chances of the move happening at present are rated at less than 50 per cent.

And the coming days will be crucial to determining whether the Greece international makes the move to Scotland or heads elsewhere.

Giakoumakis has spoken to Celtic boss Postecoglou, but German side Werder Bremen are also keen to sign him and have shown him around their facilities.

Celtic have work to do if they are to beat Werder Bremen to Giakoumakis’ signature and as things stand the switch to Celtic Park for the 26-year-old is firmly in doubt.

The striker’s former club AEK Athens are watching the situation closely as they hold a 15 per cent sell-on clause in Giakoumakis.