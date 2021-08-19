Fiorentina legend Manuel Pasqual is of the view that the club are unlikely to reject massive figures in the current market for Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian scored 21 times in Serie A last season and until recently there was confidence that he would sign a new contract with Fiorentina.

But the situation has changed as Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are said to have tabled bids worth €70m for the striker this summer.

Manchester City are also turning towards Vlahovic after feeling frustrated in their pursuit of Harry Kane and are believed to be ready to offer €80m for the 21-year-old hitman.

Pasqual has predicted that Fiorentina are unlikely to resist selling the Serbian if the sums being rumoured are offered to them for the striker.

He admitted that once a club put a price on a player it is natural that he could leave and he believes Vlahovic also wants to move on and join a bigger club.

The Fiorentina legend told TMW Radio: “[Romelu] Lukaku was sold by Inter and I hope for similar figures Fiorentina are also interested in doing the same.

“The Serbian is on an upward trajectory, but in a pandemic, such sums are impossible to refuse.

“It will be very big for Fiorentina, but I believe even if he goes away, it would be fundamental that the money is reinvested properly.

“If you are putting a price on a player then it is normal that you can then sell him, and maybe Vlahovic also wants to join a top club.”

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has conceded that the club may not be able to turn down big offers for Vlahovic even though they want to keep him.