The Serbian scored 21 times in Serie A last season and until recently there was confidence that he would sign a new contract with Fiorentina.
But the situation has changed as Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are said to have tabled bids worth €70m for the striker this summer.
Manchester City are also turning towards Vlahovic after feeling frustrated in their pursuit of Harry Kane and are believed to be ready to offer €80m for the 21-year-old hitman.
Pasqual has predicted that Fiorentina are unlikely to resist selling the Serbian if the sums being rumoured are offered to them for the striker.
He admitted that once a club put a price on a player it is natural that he could leave and he believes Vlahovic also wants to move on and join a bigger club.
The Fiorentina legend told TMW Radio: “[Romelu] Lukaku was sold by Inter and I hope for similar figures Fiorentina are also interested in doing the same.
“The Serbian is on an upward trajectory, but in a pandemic, such sums are impossible to refuse.
“It will be very big for Fiorentina, but I believe even if he goes away, it would be fundamental that the money is reinvested properly.
“If you are putting a price on a player then it is normal that you can then sell him, and maybe Vlahovic also wants to join a top club.”
Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has conceded that the club may not be able to turn down big offers for Vlahovic even though they want to keep him.