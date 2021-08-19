Greek outfit Panathinaikos have enquired about the possibility of a loan move for Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, it has been claimed in Greece.

The striker is heavily linked with leaving the Riverside Stadium this summer, with boss Neil Warnock open to letting him go for the right price.

Akpom’s situation at the Championship side has seen him being credited with interest from the likes of Turkish giants Besiktas in the ongoing window.

The 25-year-old is keen on clocking up regular first team football this season which he is not expected to receive under Warnock.

And according to Greek outlet Sportime, Panathinaikos have enquired about a potential loan move for the hitman.

The Greek Super League side have made contact with both Middlesbrough and Akpom about a potential move on a temporary basis.

Akpom spent two years in Greece at PAOK Salonika from 2018 to 2020 and could be handed an opportunity to return there, now in the colours of Panathinaikos.

The Arsenal youth product made an appearance off the bench for Middlesbrough in their 3-2 defeat against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday but could find himself playing for a Greek side in the coming weeks with Panathinaikos keen on him.