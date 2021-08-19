AEK Athens are set for a cash windfall if Celtic seal a deal for hitman Georgios Giakoumakis, with the Hoops having agreed a fee for him with VVV-Venlo, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

The Hoops are keen on bringing in a new striker to Parkhead in the ongoing window as they continue their rebuilding process under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic zeroed in on last term’s Eredivisie top scorer Giakoumakis and have been in talks with his club Venlo and his camp over a potential move to the Scottish Premiership giants.

And the Hoops are closing in on snapping the hitman up as they have reached an agreement with Venlo on an initial €2.5m fee for his signature.

If Celtic manage to complete a swoop for Giakoumakis, it will be good news for his former side AEK Athens as they secured a sell-on clause in his deal when they sold him to Venlo in the summer of 2020.

The Athens side will receive a figure around ten per cent of that which Celtic will pay to the Eerste Divisie side for the 26-year-old, if the move materialises.

Having come to terms with a fee for Giakoumakis, the Hoops will step up their efforts to reach a personal terms agreement with him.

The striker is also a top target for 2. Bundesliga side Werder Bremen and Celtic will be determined to beat off the competition and sign him as soon as possible.