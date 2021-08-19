Celtic new boy Kyogo Furuhashi has been hailed by Bhoys goalkeeper Joe Hart, who feels the Japanese is proving to be an exceptional signing.

Furuhashi signed for Celtic from homeland club Vissel Kobe earlier this summer and scored on his debut for the club in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round against Jablonec.

The forward struck again as the Hoops defeated Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the Europa League playoff round on Wednesday.

Hart lauded Furuhashi for being a fantastic signing for the Hoops, believing that the forward is making the most of the opportunity afforded to him at Parkhead.

The goalkeeper also complemented Odsonne Edouard for his display against AZ Alkmaar, and insisted the victory was a joint-effort of all the squad.

“He’s really showing up, isn’t he”, Hart told Celtic TV regarding Furuhashi.

“He’s been an exceptional signing, and Odsonne [Edouard] as well, he came on in a real difficult situation during the game, and I thought he was superb.

“He really offered us something, so like I say, it’s great to name individuals, but it was a real, real squad effort.”

Furuhashi has scored six goals in the same number of games for the Hoops to get his spell in Scotland off to a flying start.

In his last three league seasons for Vissel Kobe, Furuhashi hit the 10-goal mark, and he will be looking to equal and perhaps better his numbers for Celtic in the current campaign.