Sheffield Wednesday new boy George Byers has revealed that Barry Bannan has made all new recruits, including himself, feel welcome at Hillsborough and lauded the Owls skipper for leading by example.

Byers arrived at the Yorkshire outfit from Championship side Swansea City earlier this month, putting pen-to-paper on a two-year deal.

As Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore aims to lead his team to promotion back to the Championship, Byers is amongst a new clutch of players available to him.

Having only arrived around two weeks ago, Byers is increasingly integrated into the Owls first team and he has revealed skipper Bannan has welcomed him and all his fellow new boys with open arms, while also lauding him for being a solid leader.

Asked about his new club captain Bannan, Byers told a press conference: “He’s the captain, he makes everyone feel welcome.

“He’s an unbelievable player and leads by example, he has everyone’s respect.

“He’s made everyone feel welcome and that’s what you want as player.”

Byers added that he is settling into life at Hillsborough and stressed all the players that were already part of the Owls squad have helped him adapt.

“The players that were here before the new signings are good people which helps you to settle, the manager plays a part in that too”, Byers added.

“Everyone I’ve met is a very good person and has helped me and the other lads coming in.”

Having made his full League One debut for the Owls in their 1-0 win against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, Byers will be determined to nail down starting spot under Moore this season.