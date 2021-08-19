Huddersfield Town are unlikely to be certain about bringing in new players before sorting out the future of Leeds United target Lewis O’Brien, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old midfielder has a year left on his contract and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Terriers.

Leeds are interested in signing the midfielder and have held talks with Huddersfield over a deal to take the player to Elland Road.

But there is still no agreement between the two clubs for O’Brien to move to Elland Road this summer, with Leeds reluctant to meet Huddersfield’s asking price.

Huddersfield are also in the market for players but it has been claimed that potential incomings are hinging on the future of the midfielder.

The Championship team want to know whether O’Brien will be leaving or staying up.

The midfield man has not agitated for a move away and the ball is in Leeds’ court to do a deal with Huddersfield.

With the clock ticking in the transfer window, Leeds are so far sticking to their stance of not paying what they feel is an over the odds fee.

It remains to be seen if either club have a rethink.