Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has commented on the possibility of the club making further signings during the ongoing transfer window.

The Whites have only signed one senior player this summer in the shape of Junior Firpo from Barcelona, while young prospects have also arrived.

Leeds have seen experience depart in Ezgjan Alioski, Kiko Casilla, Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi.

The club are known to want to sign another midfielder and potentially a winger, but Bielsa is sceptical that any further fresh faces will arrive.

“It’s not probable or likely that any more signings come in“, Bielsa said in a press conference.

The Whites boss insisted that he is satisfied with the squad he has at his disposal for the season, but also does not completely rule out the possibility of signing another player if a suitable candidate is found.

“I am happy or comfortable with the players I can count on at the moment, it’s the same group as last year with the substitution of Firpo for Alioski and young players who accompany the team have another year of experience”, added Bielsa.

“Of course if we have the option to bring another player in we will do it.

“As long as that player is able to challenge the player we already have in that position.

“A signing to strengthen to the team has to be a player who can compete with the players that we have in this position and that means there is a very high cost to this so with regards to the situation with the signings, if players don’t arrive there is disappointment because they didn’t arrive and if there are signings but they are below the level we already have then there is also disappointment.”

Leeds have been trying to do a deal for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, but have not reached an agreement on a fee.

Bielsa’s men had a bad start to the Premier League season with a 5-1 loss at the hands of Manchester United and there may be question marks about the club’s squad depth if no new players are signed.