Leeds United right-back Niall Huggins is undergoing a medical with League One club Sunderland today, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut for Leeds against Arsenal in the Premier League last season, but appears to be on his way out of the club.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been claimed to be open to loan offers or even a permanent transfer with the right terms for Huggins during the ongoing transfer window.

Sunderland are said to have held talks with Leeds over a deal for the Wales Under-21 international and seem to be edging closer to acquiring his services.

The right-back is undergoing a medical with Sunderland today as he closes in on a move away from Elland Road.

There have been suggestions that Sunderland have held discussions over both a season-long loan and a permanent transfer for a six-figure fee.

With Sunderland discussing the possibility of both a temporary and permanent deal for Huggins, it remains to be seen on what basis they have agreed to sign him from Leeds.

Huggins also attracted transfer interest from Championship clubs Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers, but Sunderland look to be to be his next destination.