Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is not a target for Manchester City in the final weeks of the transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old striker’s future at Fiorentina is under the scanner with suggestions that he could be on his way out in the final days of the transfer window.

Atletico Madrid are prepared to pay €70m to sign him from Fiorentina this summer and are in talks with the player’s representatives.

Tottenham have also been linked with interest but recent claims suggest that Manchester City also want him.

There are suggestions that the Premier League champions now want him after facing resistance from Tottenham in their pursuit of Harry Kane, but those claims have been dismissed.

Vlahovic is not a target for the Premier League champions despite reports that they are prepared to offer €80m for him.

Manchester City are still focused on getting their hands on Kane despite Spurs insisting that he is not for sale.

The Premier League champions are also trying to offload a few players such as Bernardo Silva in the final 12 days of the transfer window.