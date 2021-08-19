Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has made it clear that he has no interest in moving to Tottenham Hotspur as part of a deal to take Harry Kane to the Etihad this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League champions are still hopeful of landing Kane, with the England captain continuing to push for a transfer away from Tottenham.

But Manchester City have been left frustrated by Tottenham’s refusal to talk and the north London club remain insistent that the 28-year-old striker is going nowhere this summer.

Manchester City have held discussions over the possibility of offering Bernardo to Tottenham as a makeweight to take Kane to the Etihad.

But the option is now a non-starter as the Portuguese has no interest in joining the north London club.

Bernardo has been keen to leave Manchester City since last summer when a move to Barcelona was lined up before the deal collapsed.

The 27-year-old will be allowed to leave the club this year and his preference remains to move to Spain.

But for the moment no club in Spain have the funds needed to sign Bernardo on a permanent deal this summer.

Pep Guardiola has made it clear that players who do not want to stay at the Etihad will be allowed to leave.