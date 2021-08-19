Manchester City teenager Morgan Rodgers is closing in on a season-long loan move to Bournemouth and the Cherries have negotiated a purchase option, according to Sky Sports News.

The 19-year-old spent the latter half of last season on loan at League One club Lincoln City and scored six goals and provided four assists from 28 appearances for the side.

Rogers’ performances for Lincoln have seen him attract transfer interest from several clubs this summer, with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest said to have enquired about him.

Despite attracting interest from Crystal Palace and Nottingham, it is Bournemouth who appear to be winning the race to acquire the winger’s services from Manchester City.

Scott Parker’s side are closing in on the signing of Rogers from the Premier League champions on a season-long loan deal.

The England Under-18 international has been tipped to undergo a medical with the Cherries ahead of putting pen to paper on a season-long loan deal within the next 24 hours.

Bournemouth have also negotiated an option to buy the teenager from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £9m at the end of the loan deal.

With Arnaut Danjuma on his way to Spanish club Villarreal, Rogers could come in to fill in the void left by the Dutchman.