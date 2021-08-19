Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira will travel to Brazil on Friday to complete his loan move to Flamengo.

Pereira was heavily involved in pre-season with Manchester United but was an unused substitute on the opening weekend against Leeds United.

Manchester United have been clear about moving him on as he is not part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans going forward.

The Premier League giants have an agreement in place to loan him out to Brazilian outfit Flamengo this summer.

And according to TNT Sports’ Fred Caldeira, the midfielder will fly out to his homeland on Friday to complete the loan move.

He has already signed the contract with Flamengo and is now waiting to travel to Brazil to link up with his new club.

Pereira had offers to play in Italy, with Lazio believed to be interested in him, but he decided to opt for a return to his homeland.

He believes there is a better chance of him getting back into the Brazil squad by playing for Flamengo this season.

Manchester United would have preferred to sell him but for now, they are content to loan him out.