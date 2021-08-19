Martin Odegaard has passed his medical with Arsenal, but is unlikely to be available for the Gunners’ clash with Chelsea as he waits to be granted a visa, according to football.london.

The Gunners are looking to make two major additions to their squad today in the shape of Real Madrid midfielder Odegaard and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal, who have agreed to sign Odegaard and Ramsdale for a combined fee of £64m including add-ons, are pushing to get the deals across the line in time for their weekend clash with Chelsea.

However, Mikel Arteta is unlikely to have Odegaard available for team selection on Sunday as the Norwegian is waiting for a visa to be granted.

The Norway international has successfully completed his medical with the club, but is likely to miss the Premier League match against Chelsea.

Ramsdale, though, is tipped to be in Arsenal’s matchday squad to face the Champions League holders at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international is currently undergoing a medical with the Gunners ahead of his move from Sheffield United, who will bag an initial fee of £24m from the transfer.

Unlike Odegaard, Ramsdale does not have a need to acquire a visa and is expected to be in the squad to face Chelsea on Sunday.