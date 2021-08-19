Newcastle United have continued to keep tabs on Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, but the French giants want a considerable transfer fee before agreeing to sell him.

Kamara has a year left on his contract at Marseille and has been keen to leave the club all summer with several clubs interested in him.

But with less than two weeks left in the window, his future remains unresolved and he is still at Marseille.

Newcastle have been linked with an interest in him, but there are suggestions that Steve Bruce wants a more box-to-box midfielder this summer.

However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Newcastle remain on the lookout for Kamara if he leaves Marseille in the final weeks of the window.

It has been claimed the defensive midfielder continues to be on Newcastle’s radar and will remain so for the rest of the window.

Kamara also has suitors in Spain with Sevilla believed to be interested in taking him to La Liga.

But despite his contractual situation, Marseille want a hefty €15m before agreeing to let him go this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to spend such figures after forking out a big fee to sign Joe Willock.