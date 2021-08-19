Manchester United are yet to receive a response from Paul Pogba over a new contract offer, but the Frenchman is happy at Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.

Pogba showed his quality on the opening weekend of the season when he registered four assists in Manchester United’s 5-1 win over Leeds United at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at Manchester United and his future has been under the scanner all summer.

There were claims that Pogba rejected an offer of a new deal from Manchester United earlier in the summer, but that talk has been played down.

Manchester United did offer him a new contract in the latter half of the 2020/21 campaign, but Pogba is yet to respond to it.

The proposed new deal would take his earnings from £290,000 per week to £400,000 per week, which would make him the highest-paid player at Manchester United and would stretch until 2025, with an option of another year.

The Frenchman has not accepted or rejected the terms and the offer still remains on the table from Manchester United.

Pogba is 28 and it is expected to be the final big contract of his career and therefore, he wants to take more time to deliberate over his future.

Manchester United are not expecting to sort out his contract before the end of the current window.

Pogba will have the option of negotiating pre-contracts with other clubs from January onwards if he does not sign on the dotted line.

However, he is happy at Manchester United and believes the squad are very close to competing for major honours again.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are believed to be interested in signing him on a free transfer next summer.