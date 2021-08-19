John Barnes is of the view that Philippe Coutinho would be able to give Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta what he wants on the pitch and believes he would be a success at the Emirates Stadium.

Coutinho has struggled to live up to his billing at Barcelona following his big money move from Liverpool in January 2018 and is among the players the Catalans are prepared to let go this summer.

It has been claimed that the La Liga giants have proposed the Brazilian to Arsenal in a part-exchange deal that involves Gunners hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going to the Camp Nou.

Ex-top flight star Barnes is of the view that Coutinho would be a great addition to Arteta’s squad as he would be able to give the Spaniard what exactly he demands on the pitch.

Barnes explained that the current crop pf players at Arsenal are unable to rise to Arteta’s demands which is why he is unable to get the best out of his squad, while someone like Coutinho will be an answer to their struggles.

“A move to Arsenal would be a good one for Philippe Coutinho, if the possibility arises”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“Currently, Mikel Arteta doesn’t have the level of players at Arsenal that can do what he wants them to, which is why he’s having a hard time translating his philosophy and getting players to adapt to what he wants.

“Coutinho can do exactly what Arteta wants and would be a success at Arsenal.”

The Gunners are close to completing a move for Martin Odegaard and it remains to be seen whether they will be interested in bringing in another creative player in the shape of Coutinho in the coming days.