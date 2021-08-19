Rangers winger Ryan Kent, who continues to be linked with Leeds United, has a buy-out clause in his contract at Ibrox, according to The Athletic.

Rangers resisted selling Kent last summer when Leeds wanted to sign him and put in bids to snare him away from Ibrox.

Kent was also keen to continue at Rangers and he eventually played a big role in the Glasgow giants winning the Scottish Premiership title.

The winger has continued to remain a player of interest for Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa and Rangers could well sell players to balance the books before the end of the window.

And it has been claimed that there is a buy-out clause in his Rangers contract, which a club could match to take him away from Ibrox.

There is a £20m buy-out clause written into his Rangers contract and it could help a club to land him if they are prepared to fork out such a sum.

There were suggestions that Leeds are not actively trying to sign him this summer, but he remains a player of interest.

A winger is still believed to be on Leeds’ agenda and it remains to be seen whether they look to try and sign Kent in the final weeks of the window.

Steven Gerrard is desperate to make sure that Kent remains a Rangers star beyond 31st August.