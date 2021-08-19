Sheffield United are pushing Sunderland target Daniel Jebbison to move to their sister club Beerschot in Belgium, according to the Doncaster Free Press.

The 18-year-old striker has been expected to leave Sheffield United on loan this summer, but with the clock ticking down on the transfer window his future remains unresolved.

Sunderland have been pushing to land him on loan and have tabled their offer with Sheffield United to sign Jebbison this summer.

He is a big target for Sunderland, but for the moment there is still no clarity on where he will end up.

And in a blow for the Black Cats, it has been claimed that the Sheffield United hierarchy are pushing the Canadian to move to Belgium.

Beerschot are Sheffield United’s sister club and the Blades are trying to convince Jebbison to move there.

The Canadian is yet to make a call and is still assessing his options with 12 days left in the transfer window.

Doncaster Rovers are also interested, but they are not likely to succeed in signing the Blades striker on loan this summer.