Tottenham Hotspur have abandoned their interest in Manchester City target Dusan Vlahovic as they are now expecting to keep Harry Kane.

The 21-year-old hitman’s future at Fiorentina is under the scanner due to interest from several clubs in the Premier League and Spain.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly tabled a bid worth €70m for the striker but Fiorentina are still pushing to keep the forward.

Tottenham have also shown an interest in the striker and have held talks with Fiorentina over taking the Serbian to north London this summer.

But according to Italian outlet FirenzeViola.it, Spurs recently suspended talks with Fiorentina for Vlahovic and have now completely abandoned their interest in the striker.

Tottenham are determined to hold on to Kane and are not expecting the striker to leave the club this summer anymore.

With the club expecting to keep the England captain, they do not feel the need to sign another expensive striker.

Manchester City are now the club in England who are believed to be pushing to sign Vlahovic this summer.

With Kane likely to stay at Tottenham, the Premier League champions are believed to be ready to offer €80m for the Serbian.

Fiorentina are reportedly still hoping to keep Vlahovic and are ready to offer him a substantial raise to his wages.