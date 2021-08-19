Tottenham Hotspur are serious about signing Nahitan Nandez from Italian club Cagliari and could negotiate a loan deal to take the midfielder to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Having bolstered their attack, defence and goalkeeping department so far in the ongoing transfer window, Spurs are seeking to add more options in midfield.

Tottenham have already snapped up two players from Italy, with new managing director of football Fabio Paratici making the best of his knowledge of Italian football, and he has yet again identified one more Serie A star as a potential recruit.

Spurs, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, are serious about signing Nandez from Cagliari.

Nandez has a €36m release clause in his current deal at Cagliari, but Spurs are not willing to fork out that amount.

Instead it is suggested that they could sign him on a loan deal, which would involve a loan fee of €5m.

It is unclear if the agreement would contain an option or obligation to buy, but Cagliari are not keen on a loan.

However, Nandez is claimed to have no intention of remaining at Cagliari beyond the summer transfer window and the Italian side could be forced to agree a deal.

Paratici succeeded in structuring a loan deal for Atalanta shot-stopper Pierluigi Gollini earlier this summer, with an option to make the deal permanent, and could try a similar formula with Nandez.