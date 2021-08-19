West Ham United are keen on Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde, who is also interesting Rennes and Sevilla.

Laborde, 27, could be on the move from Montpellier before the transfer window slams shut, with the French club looking to bring in €20m from his departure.

Sevilla have been in touch with his entourage and are eyeing a bid, which could be around €15m, while Rennes are admirers of his abilities.

West Ham are also keen on Laborde, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, and could move to take him to the London Stadium.

David Moyes is keen to continue bolstering his squad and Laborde is firmly on his radar.

The striker found the back of the net 16 times in Ligue 1 for Montpellier last term and also provided seven assists for his team-mates.

Laborde joined Montpellier in 2018 from Bordeaux, with the club splashing out €3m to snap him up.

The striker came through the youth ranks at Bordeaux and has yet to play his football outside France.