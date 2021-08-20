Mikel Arteta has remained coy on whether Aaron Ramsdale is being brought in to be the first choice or second choice goalkeeper at Arsenal.

Arsenal have an agreement in place with Sheffield United to sign the 23-year-old goalkeeper for a fee of around £30m.

Ramsdale has gone through a medical at Arsenal, but Arteta revealed that the club are still not ready to announce his signing as they still need to sort out paperwork and some other details with Sheffield United.

He said in a press conference when asked about whether Ramsdale will be announced soon: “We will see. There is still some paperwork getting done.

“He had his medical as well mostly done. There are still some things to sort with Sheffield United.”

There are uncertainties over whether Arsenal are signing the England goalkeeper as the number 2 or to replace Bernd Leno between the sticks.

Arteta refused to delve into that topic but insisted that his arrival will only increase the competition in the goalkeeping department at Arsenal.

However, the Arsenal manager is hopeful that the fans will remain patient with Ramsdale as he is still very young for a goalkeeper.

“Aaron is a really talented young goalkeeper with huge experience. He’s going to bring competition which is what we want. Healthy competition, quality competition.

“We wanted a goalkeeper there and we ended with Aaron.

“Give him some time. He’s a young goalkeeper with great potential.”