Lucas Torreira’s agent has informed Arsenal that the midfielder wants to return to Italy amidst interest from Lazio and Roma this summer.

Torreira spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid and is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal going forward.

Arsenal are keen to sell him before the end of the transfer window and his agent was in London on Thursday to hold talks with the club over his client’s future.

According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the Uruguayan’s representative made it clear that his client would prefer to return to Italy.

Both camps agree on the fact that Torreira needs to leave Arsenal with just eleven days left in the transfer window.

However, Torreira has a clear preference for returning to Italy, where he achieved success previously at Sampdoria.

Lazio are interested in signing him this summer and their city rivals, Roma, are also considering the Uruguayan as an option.

However, both clubs want to sign him on an initial loan, with an option to buy at the end of the season.