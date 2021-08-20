Leeds United and Aston Villa are amongst the clubs who recently enquired about the prospect of signing midfielder James Garner this summer, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The 20-year-old is signing a new long-term contract with Manchester United and is now waiting to go out on loan this month.

The negotiations took a while and there were fears that he might not agree to sign on a new deal with the Red Devils and head elsewhere to continue his development.

The time it took to negotiate the contract provided incentives for clubs to consider snaring him away from Manchester United this summer.

And it has been claimed that Leeds and Aston Villa were amongst the clubs who probed the possibility of signing him.

The Whites are in the market for a midfielder and it seems they made an enquiry for Garner in the ongoing transfer window, while Dean Smith’s Aston Villa also wanted him.

There was further Premier League interest in Garner in the shape of Brighton.

But the midfielder was always clear about signing a new deal with Manchester United as he sees his future at Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest are expected to sign him on loan in the coming days but Sheffield United still reportedly have an outside chance of landing Garner.