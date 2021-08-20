Chelsea have not ruled out trying to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, but they want to sell a centre-back before making a firm offer for the Frenchman, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Blues have held talks with Sevilla and his representatives over taking Kounde to Stamford Bridge in the ongoing transfer window.

But the negotiations have cooled and Chelsea shifted their focus towards securing the massive deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter.

Chelsea have also told Trevoh Chalobah that he will be part of their first team after his impressive performances in the European Super Cup and against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season.

But it has been claimed Kounde continues to remain a target for Chelsea in the final eleven days of the window.

They are still interested in signing him, but Chelsea want to sell a defender before committing to an offer for Kounde.

Sevilla are also insistent that they do not want to sell the Frenchman for anything less than his £68m release clause.

Chelsea could see Kounde as the long-term replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta as he can play both at centre-back and right-back.