Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement has insisted he has not heard anything about Noa Lang leaving the Belgian side to move to Premier League club Leeds United.

The Whites have been consistently linked with Lang over the summer following a breakout season with Club Brugge in the Jupiler Pro League.

And with the transfer window entering the final stretch, it has been claimed that the winger has agreed personal terms on a contract with Leeds, with the Whites now in talks with Club Brugge over a move for him.

Despite the increasing transfer chatter around Lang, Blauw-Zwart coach Clement has insisted he is yet to hear anything suggesting the winger is on his way to Leeds.

Clement went on to stress that he does not want key players like Lang leave late in the transfer window, but admitted anything can happen until deadline day.

“At the moment I don’t hear any rumours about a departure of Noa Lang”, Clement was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie.

“You never know what will happen at the end of the transfer window, but it will have to be for a lot of money.

“You don’t want to let strong players go this late in the transfer window.

“Club [Brugge] are ambitious and we keep raising the bar.”

Lang recently knocked back an offer to extend his stint at Club Brugge and it remains to be seen whether he will find himself playing in Leeds colours in the coming weeks.