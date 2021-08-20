Crystal Palace are currently the most likely destination for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to the Daily Express.

Edouard is in the final year of his contract at Celtic Park and has been expected to be on the move from the Scottish giants during the ongoing transfer window.

However, the wave of Premier League interest has not materialised amid suggestions that Edouard is looking for a whopping £85,000 per week in wages.

He may still end up in the English top flight though and it is claimed that Crystal Palace look the most likely destination for the Frenchman.

A move to Selhurst Park would see Edouard play under countryman Patrick Vieira.

It is suggested that Celtic are looking for £15m to let Edouard move on this summer.

The 23-year-old has made eight appearances for Celtic so far in the new season, finding the back of the net on two occasions.

Celtic are currently chasing another striker in the shape of VVV-Venlo’s Georgios Giakoumakis.