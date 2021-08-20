Everton are the only club to have approached Napoli directly about signing Lorenzo Insigne so far this summer.

Insigne is out of contract at Napoli next summer and with the Azzurri trying to keep a tight grip on their wage bill, they have not managed to agree a new deal with the attacker.

The Italy international has been linked with a host of sides over the course of the summer window, including Rafael Benitez’s Everton.

And, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Everton are so far the only club to show concrete interest in Insigne.

Only Everton have directly made contact with Napoli to ask for information about Insigne’s situation this summer.

However, it is suggested that Insigne does not appear keen to swap Napoli for Everton at present.

The 30-year-old is just three appearances shy of reaching the 400 mark for Napoli and has grabbed over 100 goals for the club.

He played under Everton boss Benitez at Napoli and picked up a Coppa Italia.