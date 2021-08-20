Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lavished praise on new boy Raphael Varane and the attitude he has shown in training since he joined the club.

Varane won four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles with Real Madrid, amongst various other honours, before he joined Manchester United this summer.

The Frenchman is also a World Cup winner with France, but Solskjaer stressed that has not stopped the defender from wanting to learn more and the Manchester United manager has liked the inquisitive nature he has brought on to the training pitch.

The Norwegian has especially liked his willingness to iron out problems in training before he makes his debut for the Red Devils.

The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “He’s been humble, inquisitive.

“He asks questions, he doesn’t want to learn by a mistake in the game but on the training field before he goes on the pitch.

“Everything about him has been impressive.”

Varane was unveiled at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United’s 5-1 win over Leeds last Saturday.

The Frenchman will hope to make his debut when the Red Devils visit Southampton on Sunday.