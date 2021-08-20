Rangers defender Leon Balogun has conceded his side’s performance levels need to improve and believes they need to face the challenge of greater expectations this season.

Steven Gerrard’s side have looked patchy at the start of a season that has seen them already lose three games in all competitions.

Rangers lost three games in the whole of the 2020/21 campaign and there are concerns that Gerrard’s team are finding it hard to deal with the weight of expectations.

Balogun conceded that it is clear to see Rangers have not hit their stride at the start of the season and feels their performance levels need to go up as soon as possible.

He admitted that the challenge this season is harder due to the expectations set at the end of the previous campaign.

However, the defender stressed Rangers need to embrace that and show their quality in the upcoming game against Ross County on Sunday.

The defender said in a press conference: “I think we have to be honest, our recent performances we have to improve and it is clear for everyone to see.

“That is what we are focused on improving.

“We have to face the challenge and make sure we get our standards up to our top level.

“If you achieve what we did last season it is normal to have our high expectations.

“Sunday is a great opportunity to take a step towards improving.”

Rangers did beat Alashkert 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie at home on Thursday night.