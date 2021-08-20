Everton boss Rafael Benitez has insisted he has not spent additional time in analysing his side’s upcoming opponents Leeds United, even though they pose a unique challenge.

The Toffees are set to face Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds at the weekend in the top flight in a clash that will see two vastly experienced managers go head-to-head on the tactical battlefield.

Leeds, who were playing their first season back in the top flight last term, earned plaudits for their signature style of play under Bielsa and proved to be a tough puzzle to solve for many of their opponents.

However, Benitez has insisted he has not spent any extra time in analysing the Whites ahead of the Elland Road encounter despite them posing a unique challenge.

The Spaniard revealed only 30 per cent of pre-game preparation concerns the opposition and stressed his focus has been on helping Everton progress in their own way.

Asked whether he spent more time analysing Leeds because of the unique challenge they pose, Benitez told a press conference: “No, not really.

“The main thing on my priority is my team.

“So, we are trying to be sure that we continue progressing, that we continue doing things in our way.

“Normally 30 per cent of our preparation is thinking about the opponent.

“The rest of the time we concentrate on our own team.”

Everton will be hoping to record a second straight win in the top flight after their opening day heroics at home with a game which ended 3-1 in their favour against Southampton, while Leeds will be looking to bounce back from a 5-1 loss away at Manchester United.