Lazio attacker Joaquin Correa is pleased with Everton’s proposal to him, but the Toffees still face a wait to discover if he will join them this summer.

Everton are chasing Correa as they aim to add to their attacking options before the transfer window slams shut and the Argentina international wants to leave Lazio.

He is keen on a new challenge, but prefers a switch to Inter where former Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is now in charge.

Everton are working hard on the deal though and have offered Lazio a transfer package of €35m with bonuses.

They have put a personal term proposal to Correa, which is €4.5m per year plus bonuses, and according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the attacker is pleased with Everton’s offer.

However, he wants to wait to see what Inter will do before he decides to accept Everton’s offer.

Inter have kicked off talks to try to sign Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach and Correa wants to see if they will be successful.

It remains to be seen how long Rafael Benitez’s Everton are prepared to wait for an answer from Correa.