Everton boss Rafael Benitez has stressed his players are experienced enough to handle the fierce atmosphere of a packed Elland Road at the weekend when they take on Leeds United in their upcoming Premier League clash.

The Toffees were able to give their fans a warm welcome back to Goodison Park last weekend when they registered a comeback 3-1 win over Southampton in the top flight.

Everton are gearing up to take on Leeds at the weekend in their first away game of the season in which they will be also be up against Whites faithful that will be filling up Elland Road for the first time in 17 years in a top flight setting.

However, Benitez is confident his players are experienced enough to handle the hostile atmosphere that awaits them in Yorkshire and stressed it is part of the game.

The Spaniard added that he is happier with fans in the stadium even if they are playing away from home and believes his players feel the same.

Asked how his players are going to handle the fierce atmosphere of a packed Elland Road, Benitez told a press conference: “Yes, I think some of them have experience and they know the environment, they know what the pressure of the fans means.

“But it is part of your job and you have to enjoy that.

“I think it is much better to play in front of the fans even if it is away because it is another opportunity to show your level.

“So, I am happy with that and I am sure the players will be happy with that too.”

Last term in front of an empty Elland Road, Everton managed a 2-1 win and they will be determined to silence the home crowd this time around.