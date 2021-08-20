Sheffield United are still in the race to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner, who is wanted at Nottingham Forest, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The 20-year-old midfielder is putting pen to paper to a new contract to commit his future to Manchester United.

Manchester United are also looking to loan him out and Nottingham Forest are leading the race to take him to the City Ground on loan.

The Championship outfit are reportedly closing in on signing him on loan and he has been tipped for a return to the City Ground, where he featured last term on loan.

But it has been claimed that a deal has still not been agreed and nothing has been finalised yet.

Sheffield United are also interested in taking Garner on loan at Bramall Lane this summer.

And the Blades are still in with a chance to sign him despite Forest having their noses ahead in the race.

Garner had a brilliant loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season and he has been Chris Hughton’s top target this summer.

They are hoping to beat off competition from Sheffield United and sign the midfielder in time to have him in the team to face Wolves in the EFL Cup next Tuesday.