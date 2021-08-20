Real Madrid have declined an opportunity to sign Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer.

Aouar was subject to interest from Arsenal last summer when the Gunners tabled a bid for him but Lyon decided against selling him.

His future is under the scanner this year as well and Lyon are prepared to let him go if they receive the right offer on their table.

Tottenham are believed to be interested in signing him, but Aouar has been offered to several clubs in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Spanish sports daily AS, Real Madrid are one of the clubs who were offered a chance to sign the 23-year-old midfielder.

But the Spanish giants refused to enter into the mix for Aouar and will not be signing him this summer.

Real Madrid have a bigger fish to fry and will not sign anyone if they fail to snare Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Aouar is open to a move, but for the moment Lyon do not have an acceptable bid on their table for him.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham try to put in a concrete offer to sign him in the final days of the transfer window.