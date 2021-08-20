Tanguy Ndombele has informed Tottenham Hotspur that he is open to leaving the club before the end of the transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Frenchman has not played a minute of football in pre-season or competitive games under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno revealed on Friday that the Frenchman will not be involved when Tottenham travel to Wolves this weekend.

The midfielder is not injured and he is available for selection if the Spurs boss is prepared to give him a chance.

But the Frenchman has told Spurs that he is prepared to leave the club before the transfer window closes on 31st August.

He is feeling frustrated at not getting an opportunity under the new Spurs boss and is open to moving on from Tottenham.

Nuno is not convinced that Ndombele is completely committed to Tottenham and is fit to play for him at the moment.

However, it is uncertain whether any club would be prepared to pay the kind of fee Spurs are likely to demand for him.

The Frenchman is ready to fight for a place in the team if he remains at Tottenham beyond the end of the transfer deadline.