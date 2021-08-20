Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a move for Manchester United and Manchester City linked midfielder Pape Sarr, according to Italian journalist Daniele Longo.

The 18-year-old midfielder had a breakout campaign for Metz in Ligue 1 last term and his performances on the pitch have seen him draw admiring glances from several top clubs across Europe.

Sarr has admirers in the Premier League in the shape of Manchester United and Manchester City, while Serie A side Atalanta are claimed to have lodged an enquiry about the possibility of a swoop for him this summer.

And it appears the number of clubs interested in acquiring the services of the 18-year-old is increasing as Spurs have the Metz starlet in their sights.

The north London giants are keen on a move for Sarr, who established himself as a fixture in the Les Grenats at a young age.

Metz are aware of the growing interest in the midfielder and have slapped a €40m price tag on his head.

Sarr is known to be a versatile player, capable of playing across multiple positions in the middle of the park, and has already made his debut for Senegal at international level.

It remains to be seen whether any of the teenager’s potential suitors in the likes of Spurs, the Citizens or the Red Devils will be willing to match his asking price or can negotiate an acceptable deal.