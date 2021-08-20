Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has admitted that the club broke all their self-imposed roles to sign Joe Willock from Arsenal this summer and is clear the Magpies will try to act in the transfer market again if an opportunity comes along.

Willock’s impressive loan spell in the latter half of last season made Bruce identify him as Newcastle’s top target in the ongoing window.

After weeks of negotiations, Newcastle finally managed to secure the midfielder’s signature for a fee of £25m and he signed a six-year contract with the Magpies.

Bruce conceded that Newcastle broke some of their self-imposed rules to make sure Willock arrived on a permanent deal this summer.

He admitted that Newcastle are unlikely to sign one more player in the way they pushed to secure the midfielder from Arsenal.

However, the Newcastle boss stressed that the club are on the lookout for opportunities to bring in more new faces in the final eleven days of the window.

Bruce said in a press conference: “I didn’t think we would be able to buy Joe the way we did.

“We broke all the rules trying to secure his signature so we’re never going to say never.

“If someone comes along who can help us, we will try and act.

“So far, we’ve got a decent, balanced squad.”

Bruce is still in the market for a defender and one more midfielder in the final week or so of the transfer window.