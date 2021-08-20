Everton new boy Demarai Gray has expressed his strong belief that his team are more than capable of bagging the full three points in their upcoming Premier League clash away at Leeds United.

The Toffees are back in action at the weekend as they are set to lock horns with Leeds at Elland Road in the top flight in what will be their first away game of the season.

Everton kicked off their top flight campaign with a 3-1 home win over Southampton, while Leeds fell to a heavy 5-1 defeat away at Manchester United.

Gray acknowledged that Elland Road is always a tough place to go and is of the view that Leeds will be looking for a reaction following their disappointing result on the opening day.

However, the winger believes that with the momentum Everton have and the quality they possess in their ranks, they are more than capable of returning from Yorkshire with a second win on the trot.

Asked what he is expecting from Leeds in their upcoming clash, Gray told Everton’s official site: “Everyone knows what Leeds are about – they are a hard-working team, Elland Road is a tough place to go and I’m sure they’re not going to be happy about the first and look for a reaction.

“We’ll be well prepared for that. We’re preparing right now, with a focus on what to expect from them and how we can hurt them.

“They’re a very strong team but we’re going there with some momentum and with the talent we have in the squad, we’re more than capable of going there and leaving with all three points.

“It’s down to us as a group to deliver.”

Last term Everton had an excellent away record in the top flight that included a 2-1 win away at Leeds, which they will be determined to improve upon in the current campaign.