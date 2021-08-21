Hertha Berlin have rejected a bid from Atletico Madrid for Leeds United linked attacker Matheus Cunha, but he is increasingly likely to leave the German club this summer.

Cunha’s future has been under the scanner all summer due to interest from several clubs in Europe.

The forward was publicly rebuked by Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai after their opening day defeat and has been left out of the squad to face Wolfsburg this afternoon.

Leeds United have been consistently linked with the Brazilian attacker throughout the transfer window, but they now run the real risk of losing out on him to Atletico Madrid.

According to German daily Bild, the Spanish giants have failed with a €25m bid for Cunha with Hertha Berlin holding out for more.

However, the difference between the two parties is only €5m and a deal could soon be done.

The forward wants to move on and is pushing for a move away from the German club this summer.

Atletico Madrid see him as a top target and are expected to make a fresh offer before the end of the window.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds make a concrete move to land him with ten days left in the transfer period.