Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta will be in Italy on Monday as he closes in on a move to Fiorentina this summer.

The 29-year-old defender spent last season on loan at Genoa last season and is not part of Chelsea’s plans going forward.

Several clubs in Italy have shown interest in bringing Zappacosta back to his homeland, but it appears Fiorentina are close to securing his signature.

La Viola reportedly have an agreement in place with Chelsea to sign the defender on loan with an option to buy this summer.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the defender will be in Italy on Monday to complete the formalities of the move.

Fiorentina have scheduled a medical for Zappacosta to pass before he then puts pen to paper to a contract at the club.

Except for last-minute surprises, Zappacosta is expected to join Fiorentina on loan for the season this summer.

He will hope to do enough to convince the club to take up the option to sign him on a permanent deal.