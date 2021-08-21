Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone had a long chat with Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic over the phone on Friday night.

The Spanish champions have already tabled a bid in the region of an initial €50m plus a further €10m in add-ons in an effort to win the race for Vlahovic.

The Serbian hitman is wanted by Tottenham, but they are unwilling to go up to the €70m which could make Fiorentina wobble; it has been claimed Spurs could go back in for him next summer.

Vlahovic may not be at Fiorentina next summer though as Atletico Madrid are pushing hard to sign him this summer.

And according to Italian outlet FirenzeViola.it, Simeone held a lengthy phone call with Vlahovic on Friday evening..

The Atletico Madrid boss is likely to have tried to convince Vlahovic of the merits of the move to Madrid as well as outlining his position in the squad.

It remains to be seen if Vlahovic was sold on the move as he considers his options.

Vlahovic has made over 80 appearances for Fiorentina in all competitions, scoring 31 goals.

His impressive form has earned him interest from not only from Atletico Madrid and Spurs, but also from Manchester City before they cooled their pursuit of the striker.