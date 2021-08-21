Everton new boy Demarai Gray has admitted that Rafael Benitez is very demanding as a manager, but revealed he is finding himself agreeing with everything the Spaniard asks from him.

Gray arrived at Goodison Park from Bayer Leverkusen last month, putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal, linking up with new Toffees boss Benitez.

The winger was handed his full debut in Everton’s 3-1 win over Southampton in their Premier League opener last weekend and then played in the 2-2 draw at Leeds United on Saturday.

Having worked with Benitez for almost a month now, Gray has admitted he is very demanding as a manager but always explains in depth what exactly he wants from every player.

The 25-year-old stressed that he always finds himself agreeing with everything Benitez says and insists it has been great working with him.

Asked what specific instructions Benitez has been giving him, Gray told Everton’s official site: “For me, it’s about getting into areas where I can affect the game more frequently.

“There are small details about my game that can make a big difference.

“It’s also about my reactions. There are things that I hadn’t really thought about too much before working with him, so it’s been refreshing.

“He’s so demanding and when he talks and explains, you understand exactly why he wants what he’s asking for and what can happen if you do them.

“I find myself agreeing with everything he says.

“I’m willing to work and it’s been great to work with him so far.”

Gray has been hailed for his impact at Everton so far and at just £1.7m may prove to be a snip for the Toffees.