Genk remain confident about the prospect of signing Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo despite a late intervention from Marseille.

A product of the Chelsea academy, Ugbo scored 16 times for Cercle Brugge last season during his loan stint with the Belgian club.

His performances in Belgium made the striker a top target for Genk who have been working towards signing the forward.

They have an agreement in place with both Chelsea and the player, and Ugbo was even scheduled to undergo a medical, but a late approach from Marseille has threatened to spoil their plans.

The approach from the Ligue 1 giants forced the player into taking a pause on his move to Genk, but according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Belgian club remain confident.

While Marseille’s move worried the officials at Genk, the club are confident of getting the Ugbo deal over the line.

With the agreements in place, Genk are looking forward to putting the striker through a medical soon ahead of signing him.

The Belgian club are certain that they will be able to sign Ugbo soon despite the interest from Marseille.