Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ryan Sessegnon has dismissed any suggestion that the ongoing saga around Harry Kane’s future at the club has had any bearing on the players’ mindsets.

Uncertainty surrounds star striker Kane at the London club, as he is claimed to want a move away from Spurs this summer, while chairman Daniel Levy is not convinced about selling such an important member of the squad.

Manchester City are hot in pursuit of Kane and the Citizens’ boss Pep Guardiola is reported to have made the striker their top priority before the window closes.

Sessegnon insisted that the situation with Kane does not affect the rest of the Spurs squad, believing the matter to be a private one between the striker and the club.

The left-back added that the squad instead focus on what is in front of them instead of paying any attention to the Kane saga.

“No, not really”, Sessegnon told football.london, when asked if the situation with Kane affects the rest of the squad.

“The situation is a private one between H and the club so we don’t really focus on that.

“We just focus on what’s ahead and that’s the next game.”

Kane did not feature in Tottenham’s squad in either the Europa Conference League tie against Pacos de Ferreira or the season-opener against his suitors Manchester City.