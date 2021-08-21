Fixture: Liverpool vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Burnley at Anfield.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley stunned Liverpool at Anfield last season as they ended the Reds’ 68-game unbeaten run at the ground in the league.

Liverpool though got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start last weekend as they eased to a 3-0 win away at Norwich City.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has Andrew Robertson back fit, but he must settle for a place on the bench.

Alisson slots in between the sticks for Liverpool, while at the back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas are the full-backs.

In central defence Virgil van Dijk partners Joel Matip, while in midfield Klopp deploys Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota lead the attack.

If the Reds boss wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool Team vs Burnley

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Mane, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Minamino, Robertson