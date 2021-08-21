Former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys believes if James Rodriguez was a really good player then he would not have moved to Everton in the first place.

James is out of favour at Goodison Park, with new boss Rafael Benitez claimed to have informed him he is surplus to requirements.

The Colombian’s agent has been trying to find him a new club, but no move is yet on the horizon for the attacker and he is still on the books at Everton as the transfer window clock counts down.

Keys has indicated his view that James’ reputation outstrips his ability as he is sure if he was really an elite player then he would not have ended up at Everton in the first place.

He said on beIN SPORTS: “My problem with him all along was if he was a really good player he wouldn’t have been at Everton.

“He would have been at one of the top four clubs in England or Spain, or perhaps one of the best in France.

“I think he finished half a dozen games of the 23 he started [last season].

“He was on a plane going to Colombia when Everton played Tottenham on the last day of last season; he didn’t even get involved in Copa America for them.”

James is into the final 12 months of his contract at Everton and could sign a pre-contractual agreement with another club as soon as January if he does not move on this summer.

The 30-year-old has won 80 caps at international level for Colombia.