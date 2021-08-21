Former Netherlands international Ibrahim Afellay has hailed Rangers target Joey Veerman for how he is conducting himself amidst his desire to secure a transfer away from Heerenveen this summer.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Eredivisie club during the ongoing transfer window, with clubs including Rangers and Hellas Verona said to be keen.

However, with just weeks remaining in the transfer window, Veerman is still at Heerenveen, whose asking price of around €10m has put suitors off.

While the midfielder’s future at Heerenveen is still uncertain, he has continued to put in solid displays for his side, leaving former Dutch international Afellay impressed.

The former Stoke City attacker hailed Veerman for his professionalism and maintaining good conduct despite Heerenveen seemingly pricing him out of a move this summer.

Afellay admitted that Veerman could still be looking at it as an opportunity to attract interest, but insisted that the midfielder is doing things the right way as he looks to earn a move away.

“I think it’s great how he presents himself“, Afellay said on Dutch broadcaster NOS.

“A lot of players who insist on a transfer don’t want to represent their club, but he chooses to do it the right way and is committed to the club.

“Of course he also sees it as a shop window, because it is also a way to put yourself in the spotlight at a club.

“The transfer window is still open.”

It remains to be seen if Rangers will firm up their interest in Veerman with an official bid before the transfer window slams shut.